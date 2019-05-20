Aberdeen support worker facing hearing after admitting secretly filming woman

An Aberdeen support worker is to be the subject of a fitness to practise hearing this week.

Dokubo Bokolo appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last November and admitted secretly filming a woman while she was “doing a private act”.

The 35-year-old was ordered to do 160 hours of unpaid work and will be on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

As a registered support worker, Bukolo was required to inform the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) about the conviction.

However, a SSSC report alleges Bokolo did not inform it of that conviction and so breached two parts of the code of practice.

Bokolo has not yet had an opportunity to publicly address the allegation.

He will be given a chance to do so at the hearing, which is to take place at the SSSC’s base in Dundee on Thursday and Friday.

If the panel finds the allegation proved, it will have to decide if Bokolo’s fitness to practise has been impaired and, if so, what measures would be needed to address it, such as a warning, suspension or removal from the register.

The hearing was to take place on April 22 but was postponed due to “procedural reasons,” the SSSC said.

Its report said: “While registered on the part of the register for support workers in a care home service for adults you were convicted of sexual offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“You allegedly failed to inform your regulator you had been charged and convicted.

“It is alleged your fitness to practise is impaired by your convictions and your actions impair your fitness to practise because of your misconduct.”

Bokolo admitted in court secretly filming a woman “doing a private act, with the intention of enabling himself or another to look at the image” last July.

He admitted another charge of intentionally causing the same woman “to look at a sexual image” by sending her a “sexually explicit recording” two weeks later.

Bokolo also pleaded guilty to a third charge of possessing “extreme pornographic images”.

During November’s hearing, Sheriff Graham Buchanan made a recommendation that Bokolo be deported to his native Nigeria.

The Evening Express could not contact Bokolo.