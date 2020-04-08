Aberdeen support group launches online chat service

Support services have moved online to help people in the north-east who can no longer attend face-to-face meetings.

Alcohol and Drugs Action has launched a new online chat service to ensure it is still able to lend a hand to anyone who needs help.

A statement from the organisation said: “We understand that it might be hard to talk openly and freely when everyone is confined to the house just now, but we can still support you through our website with live online chat.”

Try our new Online Chat Service! We understand that it might be hard to talk openly and freely when everyone is confined to the house just now, but we can still support you through our website with Live Online Chat. https://t.co/8DcP8dsZ6F pic.twitter.com/lKI4tAwIGI — Alcohol&Drugs Action (@AlcDrugsAction) April 8, 2020

The sessions will begin on Monday, and will run seven days a week by helpline staff who are happy to chat. They will be taking place between noon and 1pm and between 2pm and 5pm each day for anyone who would like support through this time.

Alcohol and Drugs Action can be found online at www.alcoholanddrugsaction.org.uk

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.