Aberdeen supermarket’s home delivery plans approved

Plans for a home delivery facility at an Aberdeen supermarket have been approved

Morrisons applied to Aberdeen City Council to create an enclosed storage area in the footprint of their existing store on the city’s King Street.

In approving the application, planners said the proposed development would support the work of a “long-established” retail store.

Their report added: “Moreover, the home shopping operations would be largely contained in the envelope of the existing building, so any noise disruption over and above what presently exists would be negligible.

“Therefore the impact on the amenity of other neighbouring uses would be very limited.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The proposed development will also contain car parking spaces.

The site will take direct access off a roundabout serving St Clair Street, the retail store’s car park and West North Street, with roads bosses choosing not to raise any concerns over the application.

Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council did not make any response to the plans.