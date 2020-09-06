Aberdeen supermarket workers self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Workers at an Aberdeen supermarket are self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sainsbury’s bosses have insisted the outbreak affected only a “small number” of staff at its store on Berryden Road.

But they added that extra cleaning was quickly carried out following the positive results for the virus.

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “Safety of is our highest priority and we have immediately implemented additional cleaning on site.

“We also have strict social distancing measures in all our stores including Perspex screens, limits on the number of people in the store and PPE available to all our colleagues.”