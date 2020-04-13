Aberdeen supermarket shut after break-in

An Aberdeen supermarket has been broken into.

Police remain at the scene at the Lidl on King Street this morning.

Images from the scene show the glass fire escape smashed and the store closed to customers.

Officers investigating the break-in are still working to establish what was taken.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “Police called around 6.20 am this morning, following a report of a housebreaking at a supermarket on King Street, Aberdeen.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”