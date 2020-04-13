Aberdeen supermarket reopens after thieves steal alcohol

An Aberdeen supermarket has reopened following a break in.

Police remain at the scene at the Lidl on King Street this morning.

Images from the scene show the glass fire escape smashed and the store was closed to customers.

According to officers a small quantity of alcohol, worth a low three-figure sum, was taken from the store.

However, Lidl have confirmed the store has now reopend.

A spokeswoman for the supermarket chain said: “We can confirm that the police were contacted following an incident at our King Street store on Sunday evening, and we are supporting them with their investigation.

“The store was closed for a short time this morning and is now open.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “Police called around 6.20 am this morning, following a report of a housebreaking at a supermarket on King Street, Aberdeen.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”