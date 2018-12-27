Aberdeen supermarket planning to offer home deliveries

Plans to create a space so that home shopping can be offered at an Aberdeen supermarket have been lodged with the local authority.

Whittam Cox Architects submitted the proposal at the Morrisons on King Street for a home shopping unit, which would be located within the service yard, at the front of the car park entrance, near St Clair Street.

Under the plans sent to Aberdeen City Council, there will be three spaces created for home-shopping van parking.

There will also be a freezer unit, as well as a home shopping area with a trolley bay, to allow food to be transported from the supermarket and loaded into vans.

The new area will allow the supermarket to begin carrying out home deliveries for properties around the city.

Households on St Clair Street have been notified of the plans, with residents welcome to comment on the application on Aberdeen City Council’s website.

The local authority hopes to reach a decision on the application by February 17.