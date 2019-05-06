Aberdeen supermarket encourages customers to donate to foodbank

An Aberdeen supermarket is encouraging people to donate to a local food bank.

Asda, on Middleton Park, is continuing to aid local charity Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), which has been calling out for supplies.

Over the last year, the charity has benefited from Asda Foundation funding of £61,790 with food collection points in store.

Graeme Robbie, FareShare manager at CFINE, said: “Asda’s continued support is invaluable to helping us achieve our mission of tackling poverty and improving the health and wellbeing of disadvantaged and vulnerable residents.

“We’re always thankful for the donations from Asda Middleton Park colleagues and customers, especially the store’s community champion Jan, whose enthusiasm we must thank for the success of the in-store collection point.”