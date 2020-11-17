Aberdeen substance misuse charity here to offer support during Covid-19 pandemic

An Aberdeen charity hopes to help people reduce the amount of alcohol they have been drinking during the pandemic.

Recent research has shown that there was a 20% increase in off-sales purchases across the country in August.

The Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems report also revealed women were consuming more than 35 units per week and men consuming more than 50 units per week, classed as”‘harmful” drinking patterns.

Increased drinking at home has in many cases been reported by those seeking support as increasing social isolation and having a negative impact on social, emotional and mental well being

Services have been limited across Scotland during the pandemic, however, Aberdeen has its own organisation to help people facing problems with alcohol.

Alcohol Awareness Week, which runs from November 16 to 22, aims to encourage people to become aware of the health consequences of how much they are drinking.

And this year, the theme is alcohol and mental health.

Fraser Hoggan, CEO of Aberdeen-based charity Alcohol and Drugs Action (ADA), stressed the organisation is available to support anyone who is struggling.

He said: “It’s been quite polarised over the past few months. I think there are a group of people who were probably drinking less and used lockdown as an opportunity to abstain from alcohol, but equally, there are a group of people who seem to be drinking more than normal which might be down to feelings of boredom, anxiety or stress.

“There’s a lot of people who are furloughed at the moment and who are in insecure positions in their employment, it’s understandable that people’s alcohol consumption may begin to creep up.

“We’re not here to make a judgement on that, we’re here to help and offer support.”

The charity is encouraging people to take a quiz which indicates if their drinking habits are unhealthy.

Fraser added: “We’ve got the Alcohol Aberdeen quiz which is an important resource.

“It’s not just a random set of questions, it’s a World Health Organisation approved screening tool which is very effective and accurate.

“The awareness levels around drinking are quite weak in terms of understanding and applying the guidance, and that’s been proven by research.

“I think people have a rough idea of how much they drink but can’t translate that into units easily.

“The alcohol quiz is much more simple and it’s about what you’re drinking and how often you’re drinking.

“It gives feedback to the user at the end and if anyone is concerned by their result we would ask them to get in touch with us for a chat.”

Alcohol and Drugs Action is continuing to operate throughout the pandemic and Fraser urged anyone who needs support to get in touch.

He added: “We want to draw attention to the fact that we are still open and here to support you.

“We’re also here to offer support to relatives of people who may be struggling too.

“We are asking people not to drop in because of social distancing restrictions, but people can contact us via phone or email seven days a week and we will get back to you for a chat.”

For more information, or to access support, go to www.alcoholanddrugsaction.org.uk/support

To take the Alcohol Aberdeen quiz, visit www.alcoholaberdeen.org.uk