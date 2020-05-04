Aberdeen substance charity arranges doorstep needle exchange

A door-to-door needle exchange service has been set up to prevent the items being discarded in public places.

Alcohol and Drugs Action (ADA), based on Hadden Street in Aberdeen, supports people throughout the city as well as those in central and southern Aberdeenshire.

Simon Pringle, service manager at ADA, said: “We had been considering something like this quite a bit recently, but then Covid-19 happened and we were put very quickly into a position where we had to do something quite radically different.

“People phone the help line, and we ask them if they are already on our system, what they’re using, and if there’s any harm-reduction stuff we can offer, and we make up packs and go out and drop it off at people’s doorsteps.”

