Aberdeen substance abuse service offering support online

Support services have moved online to help people who can no longer attend face-to-face meetings.

Alcohol and Drugs Action has launched a new online chat service to make sure it is still able to help anyone who needs it.

A statement from the organisation said: “We understand that it might be hard to talk openly and freely when everyone is confined to the house just now, but we can still support you through our website with live online chat.”

The sessions will begin on Monday and will be run seven days a week by helpline staff.

They will be taking place between noon and 1pm and 2-5pm each day for anyone who would like support through this time.

Alcohol and Drugs Action can be found online at alcoholanddrugsaction.org.uk