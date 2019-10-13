Aberdeen subsea firms link-up for new research project

Companies from Aberdeen will be part of a new industrial research and development project.

The north-east firms are to work in partnership with companies in Japan, with a joint fund of £9 million to collaborate on innovative subsea technology.

Combined with investment made by the companies themselves, a total of £20.9m of industrial research and development projects will now go ahead.

At a launch event in Yokohama it was announced that 12 Scottish companies will partner with Japanese firms to complete a total of six projects.

Collaborations are set to involve companies from Inverness, Edinburgh, Coatbridge and Livingston as well as Aberdeen.