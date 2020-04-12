Aberdeen subsea firm lands major windfarm contract

An Aberdeen subsea company has landed a contract to clear the seabed for a major windfarm development.

The team from Oceaneering will take on the work for the Moray East Offshore project.

It will clear the seabed route for the scheme in the Moray Firth.

Oceaneering will use a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) survey and personnel to complete seabed route and debris clearance operations for the windfarm’s export cable routes.

The project, which will be completed in the second quarter of this year, is the latest to be secured by the firm for Moray East.

Allan Ralston, Oceaneering’s director of renewable and subsea projects, said: “We are very proud to have been awarded this work for the Moray East development, thereby increasing our presence on this project and adding to the local content aspirations of the developer.

“Our tried, tested and proven Route Preparation Plough has an established record of successfully supporting several UK windfarm projects to date, and will provide our client with the most robust and cost-effective technical solution for route preparation in advance of export cable installation.”

Marcel Sunier from Moray East said: “Oceaneering has a proven track record of providing boulder clearance services.

“We look forward to working with Oceaneering on this project.”