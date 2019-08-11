Aberdeen study reveals 10% rise in older people being admitted to hospital

A study by an Aberdeen university has found that hospital admissions for older people has increased by 10% every year across Scotland.

Researchers from Aberdeen University looked at 19 of the largest hospitals across the country and found for three consecutive years admissions to geriatric medical wards have risen.

The report, however, states that the length of stay has decreased for elderly patients and cites factors which may have resulted in this, including resources and staffing.

The study also found a link in delays in accessing specialist services leads to longer stays in hospital.

Professor Phyo Myint, clinical chair in medicine of old age, said: “The report highlights significant variation in outcomes across the country and provides potential benchmarks for future quality improvement and greater consistency in outcomes.”