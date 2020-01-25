Aberdeen study into motorbike safety given £7,000 boost

Robert Gordon University has been given almost £7,000 in funding for research into motorcycle road safety.

Academics will work with Road Safety East Scotland (RSNES) for the potentially life-saving study.

They will look at how the roads in the north can be made safer for motorcyclists and help come up with new ideas.

The financial backing has come from Transport Scotland and will enable researchers to review motorcycle-related road safety over the past 20 years.

Caroline Hood, lecturer in sociology and project lead at RGU, said: “I’m delighted that the north-east has been successful in securing funding in the first round of applications for this new national fund.

“It is also a welcome development to our ongoing collaboration with RSNES and wider transport-themed research.”

Ewan Wallace, head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council and chairman of RSNES, added: “The north-east has been an active participant in a variety of motorcycle-related road safety initiatives, both local and national, over many years.

“The opportunity to now review these in some detail is a very useful exercise.”