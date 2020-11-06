Aberdeen students win engineering awards

Students from Aberdeen universities have won awards from a competition which shines a light on engineering talent.

People from the north-east are among those who tasted success in the north of Scotland section of the 2020 Institute of Measurement and Control Student Awards.

Sponsored by Aberdeen-based Dräger Marine and Offshore it is aimed at nurturing the best engineers and is in its second year.

Benjamin Rees and Callum Knight from Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University students John Williamson, Peter Scott, Allister Morgan were among those honoured.

Megan Hine, Account Manager at Dräger Marine and Offshore, said: “Knowledge and expertise of measurement and control topics is a key skill for many careers in engineering, especially here in Aberdeen, home of the North Sea oil and gas industry. For example, it is critical in the spheres of gas detection and monitoring and consequently key to the safety of operations offshore.

“These awards seek to highlight and support the next generation of engineering talent in the north of Scotland, talent which will be crucial in driving forward the future economy of the area, particularly as the focus increasingly shifts towards renewable energy.

“While this year’s winners miss out on our usual prestigious annual dinner, their achievement is no less significant. The awards are given based on outstanding achievement, so I offer many congratulations to all of our 2020 winners.”