Aberdeen students win award for ‘ultra-energy efficient’ car

A team of students from Aberdeen University has won an award after they created an “ultra-energy efficient” car.

PrototAU, a team of around 50 students, were competing in the Shell Eco-marathon Mileage Challenge, in which teams come up with ideas and create efficient vehicles.

The winner is the car which travels the set course using the least amount of energy.

PrototAU were named as the best newcomers in the hydrogen prototype category at the London event.

PrototAU team manager, Alessandro Rigola, said: “We had an amazing time at the Shell, and to be awarded the best newcomer in the hydrogen prototype category was the icing on the cake and a great reward.”