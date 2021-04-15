Aberdeen students to represent Scotland in international competition

Two students from Aberdeen University are set to represent Scotland in an international competition this summer.

Law students Katrina Hall and Alexander Owen triumphed against teams from the Universities of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Strathclyde at the Scottish National DPLP Negotiation competition on April 1, 2021.

This has secured them a place at the International Negotiation Competition in June.

In the Scottish heats, teams had to conduct mock negotiation exercises relating to partnership and lease disputes and were scored across the two scenarios on their preparation, conduct of the negotiation and post-negotiation reflection.

The international championships are being hosted by the National University of Singapore, but sadly the Scottish pair won’t be jetting off to an exotic location.

Thanks to the current Covid-19 travel restrictions this year’s competition is being held online, but hopes are high that the Scottish cohort will do well regardless.

Katrina and Alexander were coached by DPLP tutors Linda Fyffe, Jo Hardie, and Dr Susan Stokeld.

Dr Stokeld said: “We are all extremely proud of Katrina and Alexander, who have worked really hard to get through to the International Negotiation Competition. I am sure they will do the University – and Scotland – proud when they compete this summer.”