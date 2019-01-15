Aberdeen students to host dance event for people living with dementia

A group of university students is to host a music event in Aberdeen for people living with dementia and their families.

The group of five Robert Gordon University events management students is made up of Kathryn Steele, Megan Linklater, Nicola Bruce, Chelsea Summers and Gemma Milne – collectively known as Memory Lane Events.

The students are working with Alzheimer Scotland to hold the event, which is called Dancing Through The Decades.

A live band will play hits from down the years at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom with different dance instructors teaching people moves.

It is designed to be family friendly and aims to be entertaining for all ages.

It will also prove to be educational for people living with dementia.

Kathryn said: “For our course, we have a main event module.

“Alzheimer Scotland was our first pick because it’s a charity that means a lot to us personally.

“We chose to run it in the afternoon for families and for people who use the Aberdeen Dementia Resource Centre on King Street.

“It’s going to feature live music from the 1950s and the 1960s, all the way through to the noughties.”

She added: “It’s a really good thing to do because learning a new skill builds brain cells and the disease kills brain cells.”

The students submitted a few different ideas to Alzheimer Scotland, which chose the one that would work best for an event.

The students hope Dancing Through The Decades will follow the success of Boogie In The Bar – a monthly dementia-friendly disco that has proved a hit with people living with dementia and their families.

Dancing Through The Decades takes place at the ballroom from 1pm to 4.30pm on March 9.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and include food and drink.

They are available at rgu.ac.uk/dancing-through-the-decades and the team will sell them at the resource centre on King Street tomorrow.