Aberdeen students to host charity fundraising fashion show

Aberdeen students will host a fashion show to raise funds for a cancer charity next month.

Events management students at NESCol have been tasked with hosting an activity, with one group opting to run a fashion show, in aid of Cancer Research, as it supports people across the UK.

One of the students, who helped organise Fight Back Through Fashion, said: “We’re working alongside the Cancer Research charity shop on Schoolhill by modelling clothes from their shop.

“We will then be selling and auctioning them off later on in the day.”

There will also be stalls, raffles and refreshments available for guests.

The fashion show will take place on December 1 from 2 until 5pm at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels Hotel on North Deeside Road.

Tickets can be purchased on the Facebook page Fight Back Through Fashion.