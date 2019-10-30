Aberdeen students to feature on BBC’s Autumnwatch

Students at Scotland’s Rural College campus in Aberdeen are to appear on BBC wildlife programme Autumnwatch.

Bird watcher Gus Routledge, who is in his final year, and Simon Ritchie, who graduated two years ago, have been looking for rare geese among the migrating birds returning to Scotland in autumn.

After being contacted by producers from Autumnwatch, they spent last Friday filming with the crew.

Gus said: “It went very well. We travelled around Angus and south Aberdeenshire, following the geese from their roost site at Montrose Basin to various feeding grounds on farmland, and then back to the roost in the evening.

“We were lucky and managed to find a rare snow goose among all the pink-footed geese. There are only one or two records of this goose in Scotland each year.”

Their episode is tonight at 8pm on BBC Two.