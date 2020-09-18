Aberdeen students test positive for Covid-19 at city centre halls

Two Aberdeen students at city centre halls have tested positive for Covid-19.

The students, who are living at the U-Student run ABeleven halls, are believed to be attending university in the city, with Robert Gordon University (RGU) confirming they have been made aware of the cases.

Bosses at the halls, on Willowbank Road, confirmed that four students had been tested for Covid-19, with two returning positive results. They are not showing symptoms at this time.

All residents in the affected flat have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days, and others within the block have been spoken to and offered support.

However, the positive results have left concerned parents unsure if it is safe for their children to move to Aberdeen this weekend.

The first batch of new and returning students arrived in the city earlier this month, with more set to arrive this weekend.

A spokeswoman for U-Student said: “ABeleven in Aberdeen have taken great care in putting procedures and measures in place across the property for our student residents to arrive and live safely at ABeleven, all those procedures have been communicated to all residents prior to and since arrivals.

“We are aware of four of our residents having been tested for Covid-19 after being in contact with person(s) who do not live with us that has tested positive for Covid-19, none of our four residents are showing any symptoms at this time.

“They received their test results this afternoon, of those four tests we are advised that two were positive and two were negative.

“We are fully prepared for this situation and have procedures in place to ensure we can act quickly to ensure all residents affected are supported and aware of what they must do.

“We understand the challenges our students face this year coming to university and we have put everything in place to ensure we can support them.

“We do expect all our student residents to act responsibly and follow all Government guidelines for the benefit of everyone to try to control and contain this virus.

“All residents in the flat have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days in line with NHS and Government guidance.

“We will update them regularly with any changes to guidance and we are offering welfare support to all residents affected. We have made all students on-site aware of the positive cases on-site and we have reaffirmed again the importance of social distancing and following the Government rules currently in place.

A spokesman for RGU said: “We have been advised of potential Covid-19 cases at a local private student accommodation provider and understand that the appropriate action is being taken to liaise with the Grampian Health Protection team.

“As with the rest of the higher education sector, we are encouraging all of our students to adhere to the Government guidelines while in student accommodation and are making it clear what is expected of them on and off campus.

“We all have a duty of care to each other to help minimise the spread of the virus.”

In the past 24 hours, there have been six new cases of coronavirus in the city, with more than 1,200 people testing positive since the beginning of the pandemic.

Across the country, more than 23,700 have contracted the virus with 203 of those in the past day.

Of those tested in the last 24 hours, 4.38% have been positive, the highest that rate has been since May.