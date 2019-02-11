Aberdeen students team up with history group for walking tour

Aberdeen students are teaming up with a tour group for a historical lesson.

The Aberdeen University History Society has enlisted the help of Scot Free Tours to learn more about the campus surroundings.

As part of its History Week celebration, the society will be going on a tour around Old Aberdeen, to find out why it has been the academic epicentre of the north of Scotland for 500 years.

The tour will take attendees to the hidden places in the area they may not have seen before, and explore the back story of some of the greatest Scots to come from the region – who may not get the recognition they deserve.

The tour will depart from the arch beside the New Kings College, on the university campus, tomorrow at 1.15pm, and last around 40 minutes.

Scot Free Tours operates on donations, so students are asked to make a contribution if they attend.