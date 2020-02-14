Aberdeen students stage ‘die-in’ protest for climate change

Aberdeen students took part in a “die-in” at a university library as part of a climate change protest.

The students lay on the ground during the demonstration to represent all the lives endangered by climate change.

Members of the Fossil Free Campaign gathered at the Sir Duncan Library on campus yesterday and handed out a petition prior to the protest.

They are demanding the university ends its investment in the fossil fuel industry.

Bruce Duncan, organiser of the event, said: “Oil and gas is going to be going down regardless, whether they like it or not it’s going to run out.”

Mr Duncan said the campaign aims to “push the university to its best” and build “a more socially just future”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Maggie Chapman, former co-convenor of the Scottish Green Party and rector of the university, said: “We know that fossil fuels are causing the most serious threat to our existence.

“I am really pleased to see the students at Aberdeen take this so seriously. We need a just transition from dependence on fossil fuels to a clean economy with high quality jobs.

“That means shifting investment from fossil fuels right now.

“The urgency of this is what drives the students and we should all support them.”

During the protest, the students also created a mosaic of colourful memos with their hopes for the future written on them.

About 170 people have already signed the petition, and the students aim to reach 200 signatures within a month and present their case to the principal.

Aberdeen SNP councillor Alex McLellan said: “The oil and gas industry is incredibly important to the Aberdeen economy and so many people’s lives and any change must come gradually.”

A university spokesman said: “Aberdeen University seeks to foster a culture which promotes freedom of thought and expression and welcomes the diversity of views that exist across our institution.

“We also recognise the right of students and staff to protest: within the bounds of law, within a culture of dignity and respect.”