Aberdeen students share RGU £2,500 prize

Five student projects which demonstrated “great compassion” by innovating ideas to improve lives during the pandemic have been awarded a share of £2,500 from a north-east university.

The Covid-19 Student Innovation Challenge, funded by donations to The RGU Foundation, sought out students who created impactful solutions to lockdown issues, such as reducing feelings of social isolation in care facilities and providing weekly munchie box deliveries.

The winners of the Inspirational Student Prize were Robyn Ward, Naomi Morris and Lauren McKay, and Jenna Stephen, and the winners of the Innovative Idea Prize were Avril McKie and Barry Robertson.

Each of the five projects receives a prize of £500 and a package of entrepreneurial support from Robert Gordons University.

Chris Moule, head of entrepreneurship and innovation at RGU, said: “Themes of citizenship and resourcefulness shone through the submissions.

“Our winning students demonstrated a real interest in social well being and supporting their communities to remain healthy, positive and resilient while being creative in their response to the emerging challenges of the pandemic.

“The quality and number of applications highlight that innovation and entrepreneurship continue to flourish throughout our student community, even during the most challenging of times.

“We are extremely proud of them all and are delighted that, working with RGU Foundation, we can provide a small token to reward a few of the most innovative among them.”