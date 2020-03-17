Aberdeen students’ sculptures unveiled in Aberdeen city centre

New sculptures have been unveiled in Aberdeen city centre.

The 1.5-metre high totem poles were created by HND art and design students at North East Scotland College (NESCol).

The sculptures have now been put in place around Marischal Square.

Design students Margaret Brown, Sarah Calder, Calum Lawson and Catriona Tinsley came up with the designs under the guidance of lecturers.



They researched local history as part of their inspiration and turned the designs into a reality at the Fraserburgh college campus.

Catriona Tinsley’s Puffin’ Briggie sculpture was inspired by a story of young boys watching their caps rise from the steam of passing trains.

Margaret Brown’s Northern Light sculpture draws inspiration from the city’s vibrant arts community and nearby historical buildings.

The sculptures are part of the £3.2 million Broad Street project.

Robin McGregor, vice-principal curriculum and quality at NESCol, said: “It’s fantastic to see the work of NESCol students on public display – the sculptures are stunning pieces of art and engineering.

“It’s a wonderful showcase for the talents of all those who contributed, with great collaboration between our art and design students and their engineering counterparts.

“The project brought together creativity and practical skills as well as demonstrating great teamwork.

“We’re very proud of the students and staff who came together to produce the sculptures and our thanks go to the partners who have made it possible to display the work at the heart of the city centre.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Following completion of the sculptures, we had dialogue with key project partners about where they were to be sited and the requirements for these sites.

“The sites chosen meant additional work had to be carried out for the sculptures including the manufacturing of bespoke plinths and bespoke lighting.

“In addition, we waited until the winter weather was over before installation took place.”

Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson councillor Marie Boulton said: “It’s great the sculptures which were designed and made by students at North East Scotland College (NESCol) have been installed around Marischal Square.

“The sculptures look stunning in the backdrop of the modern buildings alongside historic 16th Century Provost Skene’s House, and the students who designed them and manufactured them should be very proud of their work.

“The sculptures also reflect and complement the beautiful Poised sculpture by the famous Kelpies designer Andy Scott which is a centrepiece attraction at Marischal Square.”