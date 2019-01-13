Aberdeen students pushing for Silverstone race as part of Formula Student work

A group of Aberdeen students are revving up plans to race a car they have designed themselves.

The 20 engineering and business students at Robert Gordon University are looking forward to joining other teams from across the globe in Formula Student, a testing ground for the next generation of engineers and racing enthusiasts.

Scott Murison, applications supervisor from RGU’s School of Engineering, works closely with the team on the design stage.

The students, who are part of the RGU Racing association, are currently working hard so they can submit plans to the Institute of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) this summer.

If all goes to plan, they will wheel out their designs in the workshop and build their car.

Their ultimate goal is to race at the home of British motorsport, Silverstone, in 2021.

The team is headed up by third-year mechanical engineering student Michael Dow.

He said: “Our experience of joining Formula Student differs from most recent teams as our university has never had a team before.

“We decided we wanted to form a team and got this put into motion as quickly as we could.

“We knew it would be an opportunity to apply what we were learning in class to a field into which most of us want to move in the future.

“We are a diverse university based in Aberdeen but also internationally and so, as a result, have many different backgrounds involved in our team.

“As a first time entry we are focused on achieving a respectable overall performance, and are looking to really establish RGU Racing within the Formula Student circuit.”

Scott added: “The IMechE Formula Student event is a great opportunity to hone the students’ developing engineering skills and to experience a large engineering project.

“The events themselves also provide the opportunity to meet likeminded people from other environments that may enhance their own career aspirations and opportunities.

“RGU also has the opportunity to develop some of its own teaching material within the school from exposure to the competition.

“It really is quite an exciting time for us all.”