Aberdeen students make splash in photography competition

Students at an Aberdeen college have taken part in a photography competition.

The contest for North East Scotland College (NESCol) was held in partnership with Aberdeen Harbour Board.

Dons boss Derek McInnes and renowned photographer Colin Prior helped select this year’s winners from around 450 entries.

They joined fellow judges Chris Bain, external relations director at Aberdeen Harbour, Claire Cormack, owner of Raven Red, and college lecturer Steve Smith. The 15 winners were awarded with a prize of £200.

Their photographs will also appear on the cover of Aberdeen Harbour Board Annual Review or the 2019 calendar.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

Chris said: “We are delighted that the competition has proved to be so popular. It really seems to have captured the imagination of the students.

“The quality of the work has remained incredibly high across the three years – and this year has proved to be no exception.

“A special thanks goes to our guest judges this year, who found time in their incredibly busy schedules to help us select our winners. Their contribution is greatly appreciated.”

Steve, from NESCol, said: “I am delighted that we have winners representing each level of photography study at NESCol this year.

“We are hugely grateful to the harbour board.”