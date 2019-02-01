Aberdeen students hosting sponsored walk to raise cash for the Samaritans

A group of students are looking to host a sponsored walk to raise funds for charity.

Kieran Angus, 23, Kirsty McKay, 19, and Cara Cheyne, 20, are in their second year in events management at Nescol.

The group have been tasked with hosting an event for a cause and they decided to support the Samaritans.

Samaritans Aberdeen director Elaine Mottram said: “The money will be a great help, but it’s more about raising awareness of what we do, that’s the main thing for us.”

The walk is due to take place on Saturday, going from Duthie Park to Cults and back.

Tickets are available for £10 for the walk from the Facebook page of the students’ event company, Peanut Butter Events.