Aberdeen students host fashion show in aid of mental health charity

Retail students raised money in style with a fashion show dedicated to supporting youth mental health.

Advanced retail students at North East Scotland College strutted down the catwalk in aid of Young Minds, the UK’s leading charity for young people’s mental health.

The performance kicked-off with a selection of traditional clothing from around the world, including countries such as Poland and Spain as well as Scotland.

Numerous outfit changes were made as students swapped traditional costume for evening wear and casual collections.

The outfits, which had been donated by students and staff, included fur shawls and denim jackets from retailers such as Quiz and Lipsy.

The outfits were made available to buy at the end of the event, which has already raised more than £500.

Producer and retail student Elizabeth Black said: “All the outfits that were shown on the catwalk were from our charity shop. Every month we pick a charity and we raise £100 or more for each charity that month.”

Last month the students raised funds for cancer support charity Clan, but decided on Young Minds for the show and main event of the year.

She added: “There are a lot of young people with mental health issues and they sometimes don’t get the support that they need. So young minds is a brilliant charity to help with that.

“We all get stressed so I think maybe that’s what made us choose it because it’s for young people like myself and all my other classmates.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Model and retail student Julia Staporek wore a traditional folk costume from her native Poland.

She said: “My classmate, she told me about the show and told me to be a model and that’s what I did.

“I was shaking before I went out. I didn’t want to go the first time, but the second time was definitely better.”

Students and staff from different departments pulled together to transform the campus cafe and make the night a success.

English student and fashion designer Jonathan Morris helped out last year. This year his own dress designs were featured.

The student who is originally from Syria, said: “I love it – fashion, design and fashion shows, So all the time I am watching fashion TV.

“When I was growing up, I wanted to become a fashion designer. I make any dress, any fabrics, anything I imagine.”

Course director Fiona Duff said: “I think the show went really well this year. I thought the outfits were great and we got a lot of help and support from across the college. I think it’s definitely raised awareness.”

The lecturer, who has run the course for the past three years, added: “You see the students every day and the challenges that they face, so to see them walking on the catwalk with confidence in front of everybody is amazing.”

Students were pleased with the large turnout on the night and many audience members said they would return next year.

Among them was Sherry Bruce, from Torry, who said: “I think they did very well. They were enthusiastic. This is the third year we’ve been here and its great for the students. It gives them confidence.”