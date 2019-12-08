Aberdeen students help raise £60,000 for charity

Students from Aberdeen’s universities have helped raise almost £60,000 for charity.

Robert Gordon University and Aberdeen University took part in a week-long fundraising campaign for Islamic Relief as part of Charity Week.

The theme for this year’s event was Unite Our Powers, which saw students take part in activities including mountain treks, bake sales and collecting donations in animal costumes.

Fizza Naveed, Charity Week Scottish lead, said: “Charity Week in Scotland is always an exciting time. We had all our Islamic societies involved this year including seventeen secular schools across Scotland.

“One of our highlights was selling our Marvel-themed four-tier cake that went for over £1,000.”

Now in its 16th year, Charity Week has raised more than £9.5 million with events held around the world.