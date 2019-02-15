Aberdeen students donate thousands to heart disease charity

Students in the north-east have donated thousands of pounds to a leading heart disease charity over the last 12 months.

The Unite Students group has been organising collections for the British Heart Foundation (BHF), with members donating clothes, electricals and items they no longer need.

These are then taken to BHF stores across the country where they are sorted and sold, raising money to improve medical knowledge of heart-related health issues.

Students in Aberdeen donated nearly £8,000 of items – part of a £301,616 nationwide total – funding vital research while also cutting the number of items sent to landfill.

The resulting saving in carbon dioxide emissions is more than 1.75 million kilograms.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jo Blair, Unite Students’ city manager for Aberdeen, said: “One student’s old clothes can become another’s new wardrobe, completing a circle of responsible recycling.

“We know our students are clued up on this and care about sustainability and charitable giving.

“They’ve shown this through their generous donations towards the British Heart Foundation.

“It makes the whole process more fun and enjoyable for all.”