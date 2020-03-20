Aberdeen student’s bid to help NHS workers

An Aberdeen teenager has issued a rallying cry to support NHS staff.

Since teaching was cancelled at Dundee University, Keren Lumsden has vowed to make use of her time off.

Moving back home to Aberdeen, she started to brainstorm a way to repay the NHS staff who have already given so much to the public since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Now she and fellow student Niamh Fabri are bringing together healthcare students to help NHS Grampian staff through the current disruption. They are offering babysitting services, dog walking and more to help support the dedicated health workers keeping the country afloat.

The 19-year-old said: “This is a stressful time for everyone and NHS Grampian staff are doing so much.

“We want to do whatever we can to help lessen their burden.

“We don’t go back to university until September and we want to make use of our time.

“Throughout the university, NHS staff do an amazing job with lectures and helping on wards, so now it’s time to give back.”

Ms Lumsden, whose father is Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden, added: “Within 30 minutes we had a lot of members join the group on Facebook, which was really encouraging.

To find the group, search Healthcare Students to Support NHS Grampian Staff Through Covid-19.