Aberdeen students benefit from accountant firm’s scholarship and placement scheme

A first-year Aberdeen university student has become the latest person to benefit from an academic scholarship.

Klaudia Karczewska, who is studying BA accounting and finance at Robert Gordon University, has received the funding through Anderson Anderson and Brown’s Charity Initiative (AABi).

In addition to financial support, the scholarship offers a paid placement and the support of a dedicated professional mentor.

Klaudia will be mentored by Frazer Nicol, corporate tax manager at AAB.

He said: “I am really looking forward to mentoring our scholarship student to support her exciting journey through university and it will be such a pleasure to watch her grow and develop her experience through her placement year with the firm.

“I am delighted to be approached to be part of the programme being an RGU alumnus myself, and having completed my third-year placement with the firm, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to give something back.”

As well as the scholarship, AAB gives placements to 10 RGU students every year.

Sarah Dingwall, Development Manager at the RGU Foundation, said: “We are delighted that AAB has decided to support scholarships.”