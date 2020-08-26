Aberdeen student wins prestigious award for work on pain syndrome

An Aberdeen PhD student has won a prestigious accolade for her work on a “misunderstood” pain syndrome.

Stefanie Doebl, who is in the third year of a PhD with the School of Medicine, Sciences and Nutrition at Aberdeen University, was awarded the 2020 British Federation of Women Graduates (BFWG) Johnstone & Florence Stoney Prize.

She was selected on the quality of her research into fibromyalgia, which causes pain, muscle stiffness and fatigue.

Although it is estimated there is between 1.5 and 2 million people suffering from fibromyalgia in the UK, it remains poorly understood and there is no cure.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Stefanie said: “I spent more than a decade in social work with much of the time focused on primary health care and community mental health. I wanted to use my knowledge and experiences for health services research.

“It quickly became apparent that when it comes to designing better healthcare services, there is a real need for improvement for those with fibromyalgia. There is still limited awareness and understanding about this condition, its impact on people’s lives and their healthcare needs.

“I am delighted that they saw the importance and value of my research and its potential to have a really positive impact on healthcare delivery for fibromyalgia.”

In her work, she conducted a range of interviews and a survey with people with fibromyalgia, with the aim of finding new ways to improve healthcare delivery for patients.