Aberdeen student tenants have been ‘failed’ during the pandemic, claim union

An Aberdeen student union has claimed their tenants have been “failed” during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter to Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University and NEScol, the Aberdeen Student Tenants Union (ASTU) said the educational institutes had displayed a “clear neglect” towards them.

They called for discussions to be held between the groups in a bid to open a dialogue and improve living conditions for students across the city.

In a statement posted online, the group said: “Student tenants, living in Aberdeen, have been failed during this pandemic.

“At no point were any of our challenges with accommodation, studies or wellbeing properly acknowledged or addressed by any of the universities or colleges, in the city.

“This has displayed a clear neglect towards students when so many of us are struggling. Which is why we are speaking up in this open letter.

“We have received constant apology emails, faced extortionate living costs and have been consistently ignored by those in power for too long.

“That ends now. We demand our voices be heard and so we are appealing to the Aberdeen city council, University of Aberdeen, Robert Gordon University and NEScol to listen to us.”

The union goes on to say that they hope the open letter will help them “improve inadequate conditions” students across the city are forced to live in.

They also launched a survey for students to fill in to collect their opinions on how their accommodation is.

Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University and NesCOL have all been reached out to for comment.