Aberdeen student society shortlisted for prestigious award

An Aberdeen student business society has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The Aberdeen University Consulting Group (AUCG) has been put forward for the development category in the National Societies and Volunteering Awards (NSVA).

The society has been recognised for numerous contributions made to Aberdeen University campus and its outstanding performance in UK and Scottish competitions.

An awards ceremony will be livestreamed online on Wednesday May 6 at 6pm.

Nikolas Guenthner, president and co-founder, said: “We are extremely honoured that the NSVA shortlisted us for the development award.

“On behalf of the whole committee, I would like to say a big thank you to all the members and contributors that enabled the society’s success.

“We look forward to seeing many new ambitious members join us.”