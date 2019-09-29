Aberdeen student selected as finalist

An Aberdeen University student’s composition will be played around the world as part of an initiative to celebrate peace.

Anthony White has been announced as one of three finalists whose work will feature in the iPlay4Peace International concert on November 10.

#iPlay4Peace is a global initiative to create a new and lasting form of remembrance for the First World War.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Anthony’s orchestral composition, Battling For Peace, has been selected alongside work by Aberdeenshire-based fiddler Paul Anderson and a London-based musician and composer Clare Paddi Salters.

Anthony was inspired to write after performing in last year’s initiative.

Organiser Neil McLennan said: “I am looking forward to hearing his work performed by Edinburgh Chamber Orchestra as well as by our growing global community of musicians.”