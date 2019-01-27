Aberdeen student reaches final of national surgical competition

A north-east medical student has reached the final of a nationwide competition.

Nour Abdel-Fattah, who is in her final year studying medicine at Aberdeen University, won the north regional heat of the Surgical Skills Competition, organised by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

She will now take part in the grand final this spring, against 18 other regional winners from across the country.

She said: “The atmosphere was very friendly and relaxed.

“The faculty members were very welcoming and by no means lacking in encouragement.

“There was a good mix of tests, some of which were certainly enjoyably challenging.

“It was a real reminder of why I first became interested in surgery.

“I am really proud to have been granted the opportunity to represent Aberdeen University and its Ogston Surgical Society in the final.”

