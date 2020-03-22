Aberdeen student plans 520-mile trek to raise funds for north-east animal sanctuary

An Aberdeen student is set to walk across Germany in aid of a north-east animal charity.

Marie Bernards, 22, will walk the width of Germany, to raise funds for Willows Animal Sanctuary in Fraserburgh.

The genetics student, who attends Aberdeen University, was inspired to take on the challenge after attending an open day at the animal centre,

Willows Animal Sanctuary is the largest ethically managed equine, farm and domestic animal sanctuary in Scotland. It cares for more than 450 animals and operates a strict no-kill policy.

Marie will walk a total of 520 miles, which will take her from the most western to the most eastern city in Germany, in aid of the centre.

She said: “I went to the animal sanctuary on an open day and thought of crazy ways I could raise money to get attention for them.

“I had been dreaming of going to it, but I don’t have a car.

“It was really exciting to see all of the animals that have been rescued so close to Aberdeen.

The charity is dependent on donations, legacies and grants from organisations and individuals to keep itself afloat, and is often short of funds.

She added: “They often rely on donations so they’re happy with any fundraising for them. They can’t offer much support because they are limited, but I know that they are very happy.”

After researching ways she could contribute, Marie soon settled on trekking her home country.

“It was after the open day that I started researching it, and the walk had only been done two or three times from what I could see,” she explained.

“Germany is where I’m from so I know this place well. I’ve seen a lot of Germany before but with walking, you see so much more and it will be exciting to say I’ve walked across it.”

She will be joined by her boyfriend, Michael Tucker, 21, a mechanical engineering student at Aberdeen University.

“He is dedicated to the cause and is joining me for company so I don’t have to do this alone,” Marie said.

“It’s about 20-30 miles of walking every day, but we are planning to rest a couple days or sleep in a hotel every once in a while so we can wash,” she laughed.

“We both do orienteering and squash so we are pretty certain we will be able to finish this challenge.

“We will do a few training walks closer to the date to make sure we can carry the amount of luggage.

“It’s going to be interesting.”

The couple will depart for their adventure on August 1 and begin their trek in Selfkant, finishing their expedition in Neisseaue – an area close to her family home in Cottbus.

They aim to fly back to Aberdeen at the beginning of September, taking a month to finish their trip.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2vRdgkp