Aberdeen student in running for top business prize

A student from a university in Aberdeen is among the finalists for an award celebrating innovative early stage ventures.

Alistair Jack Lea, a student at Robert Gordon University, is included in the 16-strong shortlist for the Catalyst Award, which is hosted by the Scottish Institute for Enterprise (SIE).

His business start-up, Archilink, could be one of the four ventures to win an equal share of the £16,000 prize fund, as well as two years of dedicated support from an SIE mentor.

More than 70 students originally submitted their businesses for consideration.

The judging for the award is taking place virtually today.