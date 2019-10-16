Aberdeen student hopes to kick off a ‘refill revolution’

An environmental entrepreneur from Aberdeen is hoping to help stop plastic pollution.

Austin Munro is behind Refill Aberdeen and is hoping to attract companies from across the city to work alongside his fledgling firm.

The 18-year-old student wants to create a network of businesses to join him and offer people the chance to refill their reusable water bottles.

Austin is hoping all kinds of organisations join Refill Aberdeen and display the company’s logo on their premises so anyone can simply use their facilities to top up their drinks.

He said he wants to do his part to help end the public’s reliance on single-use plastic bottles by trying to change our habits for good with his own so-called refill revolution.

Austin said he was surprised no-one had not come up with a similar idea before.

He said: “I feel that this is such a simple thing to do to contribute towards ending plastic pollution which is obviously a big problem at the moment.

“I was so shocked that nobody had thought about setting this up in Aberdeen before.

“I feel that I want to help end this problem and this is where to start.”

He said he wants to raise awareness of the problem through his new company and would like other city firms to join him.

Austin said: “I want businesses to help make the change and understand what it is we are doing.

“I hope they will want to join because they genuinely want to help and perhaps educate their customers.

“I believe the more businesses that sign up the more people will be aware of the scheme and the more likely it will be that they will bring reusable bottles out with them because it will be easy for them to find a business that offers this scheme.”

Scottish Water also installed a refill station at St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen which is one of 12 across Scotland.

All licensed premises in Scotland must provide free tap water to customers in their buildings.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said they were committed to cutting down on single-use plastic and also backed the installation of water refill points.

She said: “We are committed to tackling Scotland’s throw-away culture.

“We continue to progress plans for a world-leading deposit return scheme for single-use drinks containers, ensuring our resources are kept in high-value use for as long as possible.

“We encourage everyone to do their part and reduce, reuse and recycle as much as they can, whenever they can.

“The Scottish Government is also committed to supporting the creation of refill points to help reduce plastic waste and protect the environment.”