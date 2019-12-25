Aberdeen student heading to final of dental competition

An Aberdeen student will be competing to become the best dentist undergraduate in the United Kingdom.

Shirleen Hallang won the city’s Dental Skills Competition heat and will now go to the grand final in Edinburgh.

A student at the University of Aberdeen Dental School, she showcased her clinical skills and wowed the judges. The competition is run by The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RSCEd) and aims to celebrate the dentistry industry.

Heats are taking place in 18 dental schools, with the winners competing in the grand final in March.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Shirleen Hallang said: “The heat was a great challenge.

“I’m glad RCSEd and Dentsply Sirona have put together this competition as it’s a great way to test our skills and bring dental students from different schools together.

“The affiliation with RCSEd also gives great opportunities which will definitely help during my postgraduate studies.”