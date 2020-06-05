Aberdeen student hails success of construction scholarship

An Aberdeen student who has taken part in a construction scholarship has hailed its success.

Stephen Collins, now in his second year of the BSc Construction Management course at Robert Gordon University (RGU) was awarded the Stewart Milne Group Access Scholarship, which supported him financially as well as offering a 15-week placement within the company.

He has now hailed the success of the initiative.

Stephen said: “The scholarship has aided me hugely as it helps me to focus on my work without financial worries. I can only imagine it will help me out significantly in the future. I am extremely grateful for the support.”

He was awarded the scholarship, which is worth £8,000, in 2019.

Sarah Dingwall, development manager at the RGU Foundation said: “The scholarship scheme supports this aim, enabling students from backgrounds typically under-represented at university to reach their full potential, through a package of financial and dedicated pastoral support.”

Stuart McGregor, CEO of Stewart Milne Group, said: “Programmes such as the Stewart Milne Access Scholarship allow anyone to pursue a career in construction, regardless of their background, through financial support, encouragement and practical experience. We wish Stephen the best of luck with his continued study and look forward to his placement within Stewart Milne Homes.”