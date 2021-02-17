Aberdeen student found three times over drink-driving limit handed one year ban

An Aberdeen University student who got behind the wheel while more than three times the limit has been banned from driving.

Sports science student Christopher Duncan admitted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to driving while more than three times over the drink drive limit – stating he took the keys from a female friend who he deemed too drunk to drive.

The city’s sheriff court heard that, when breathalysed, the 21-year-old was found he had 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Fiscal Lucy Simpson said: “On January 17, police observed the accused driving the vehicle, he was required to provide a specimen of breath which was positive and he was taken to Kittybrewster custody suite.”

Duncan’s solicitor, Caitlin Pirie, said Duncan had been to the Aberdeen Pittodrie Halls of residence that evening with his girlfriend and others.

She added: “He had no intention of driving and he accepts he had been drinking.

“A female at the party had decided that she was going to going to drive her and her boyfriend home – she was extremely drunk and certainly in no condition to be driving.

“Mr Duncan offered to drive instead and he accepts that it was an error of judgement.

“He thought he may be under the limit given the passage of time, which he was unfortunately not and he is extremely remorseful for that.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said Duncan, of Crown Street, Aberdeen, had made “a really stupid decision” but noted that he had no previous convictions.

She disqualified him from driving for one year and handed him a £420 fine.