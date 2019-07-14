Aberdeen student flats expansion creates home for 133 more students

The second phase of a new student living development has opened its doors in Aberdeen.

The Student Roost accommodation on Pittodrie Street is already home to 485 people.

That will increase to 618 with the opening of the second stage.

Students from 47 different countries are already booked to take up places when the new academic year begins.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Student Roost’s senior operations manager Kirsten Mackenzie said: “Demand has been sensational for the new property from Student Roost.

“We’re excited to continue building the student community in Aberdeen with the facilities and personalised service.

“The student community is a major part of Aberdeen life and an important contributor to the local economy, so we’re delighted to be opening our latest property in such a vibrant city.”