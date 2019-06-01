Aberdeen student becomes UK’s youngest HGV driver

An Aberdeen fashion student has become the youngest female HGV driver in the UK.

Jodie Lawson, 18, got the drive to get behind the wheel from her dad, Colin Lawson.

The NESCol textile and fashion student grew up watching the lorries in the yard of her father’s trucking company, Colin Lawson Transport in Altens.

City centre resident Jodie said: “I have been visiting my dad’s business ever since I was a little girl and I was always interested in working in the yard.

“I had talked about getting my licence but I never thought I would actually get it.”

After celebrating her 18th birthday in January, Jodie started her training in March before passing her Class 1 and Class 2 HGV training on the first attempt in May.

She said: “I had a few lessons driving the trucks with a few of the drivers who would take me out on jobs with them.

“I was able to get some practice in that way, since it’s quite different from a regular car.

“I normally drive a little car so the transition to driving an HGV was nerve-wracking.”

The second-year fashion student said learning to drive a lorry was challenging and she was “determined” to pass.

“The most challenging bit was learning to rethink how much space you take up on the road.

“You’re quite high up when you’re sitting in the lorry and there’s a lot of thinking.”

Jodie said she hopes her story will encourage other women to follow in her footsteps and “break the stereotype” of lorry drivers.

She said: “You always think of men when you see a lorry or think of a man doing all of the heavy lifting. When we’re out on jobs people are really shocked to see me because that’s not what you normally expect. Some of my friends couldn’t believe it.

“At first, I kept talking about my test quiet because I thought I wouldn’t go through with it, but when I told them they were really, really shocked.

“I want to break the stereotype and I really like that, maybe, someone can see my story and feel motivated to do this.

“I hope more girls and older women who are out there who want to do this will do so.

“My advice would be to just go for it. Don’t be scared because when you’re up there in that lorry it’s an amazing feeling – it’s ace.”