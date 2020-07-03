Aberdeen stroke survivor raises £12,000 for charity by walking one million steps

An Aberdeen stroke survivor has walked one million steps in his back garden during lockdown to raise cash for charity.

John Bevan had to learn to walk again after surviving a stroke in August 2018.

During lockdown, he challenged himself to walk one million steps in his garden – twice the height of Mount Everest – to raise money for charities including anti-slavery organisation International Justice Mission.

Retired doctor John, age 66, was unable to return to the NHS when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the UK.

In order to help those suffering during lockdown, he decided to set himself a challenge instead.

That challenge took him 400 miles around his own garden and has seen him raise £12,000 so far for charity. While he has now completed the challenge, he hopes that even more donations will come in.

John is raising money for International Justice Mission (IJM), Stroke Association and When You Wish Upon a Star.

A staunch supporter of IJM for many years, John and his wife recently initiated another challenge titled #LockdownLocks, which involved donating the money people would have spent on haircuts, opting for a trim at home instead.

John said: “Things changed forever when I had a stroke. I was weak down my right side, had difficulty speaking and was very tired. Progress was slow. On return home, I remember my first faltering steps around the house. With the help of family and a great NHS rehabilitation team, the slow return to a ‘new normal’ began, and thankfully has continued.’

“My wife and I entered lockdown on March 17. I was not fit enough to consider returning to NHS work. But I had a crazy thought: what about trying to walk a million steps in lockdown, without leaving the garden?’

“On the day the walk finished the fund reached £12,000 which is fantastic – more than a penny per step! We hope for even more. The three charities will be pleased that people have been so generous at this time.”

David Westlake, CEO of International Justice Mission, said: ‘The Covid-19 lockdowns have disproportionately affected the most vulnerable people around the world, leading to increases in deeply disturbing crimes like online sexual exploitation of children and domestic violence.

“We are extremely grateful to IJM Champions like John who are willing to go above and beyond to stop abuse and exploitation. It’s incredible that by walking in a garden in Aberdeen, John will help children in countries like the Philippines to be freed from trafficking.”