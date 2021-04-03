Instead of hunting for Easter eggs, popular Aberdeen streetwear store Overhype is calling on people to hunt for T-shirts and trainers this Easter Sunday.

Overhype is putting on an Easter hunt with a twist, and owner Sam Rattray and his staff will hide 10 fashion items around the city.

Sam said: “We thought the Easter hunt would be a quite fun thing to do.

“Everyone right now is a bit fed up of lockdown and we thought this would be an exciting thing to do for us and for our followers, too.

“It will also get everyone out the house for a little bit as well.”

He added: “We’re going to hide 10 gifts in Aberdeen and give people little clues on where to find the prizes on Instagram.

“We will give out our branded merchandise such as Overhype T-shirts and hoodies and a pair of trainers too.

“Absolutely anyone can be looking for the prizes around Aberdeen.

“More information and details will be released soon on our social media channels.”

Hoping to lift everyone’s spirits, Overhype will also donate Easter-themed goods and merchandise to Aberdeen charity AberNecessities which helps north-east families tackle poverty.

© SYSTEM

Sam said: “We also dropped off some Easter eggs and some of our clothing to AberNecessities for unfortunate children who don’t get Easter eggs.

“We just wanted to do something good and brighten everyone’s mood in the city and bring a bit of joy to people who are less fortunate.”

AberNecessities founder Danielle Flecher-Horn said: “The generosity of this amazing community never fails to amaze us.

“We are so grateful to Overhype for their donation of Easter eggs – it will certainly bring a smile to many little faces.

“It warms our hearts to know that the wonderful people of Aberdeen city and shire are thinking of the families we support – this type of kindness really does go such a long way. Thank you.”

© Supplied by Overhype

At the moment, Overhype is closed due to current restrictions in place, but the young entrepreneur aims to reopen the shop in late April.

The brand’s new store on The Green was only open for a few weeks before it got broken into in December and then it had to close again later that month because of the ongoing pandemic.

Sam said: “We’re excited to open the store on Monday April 26.

“It’ll be good to get back open again – it was a bit annoying having to be closed since we only opened our new store in November.

“We moved everything online and we’ve been quite busy.

“We try to be consistent with posting on social media all the time and we try to keep people engaged.”