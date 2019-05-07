Aberdeen streets to close for top cycling event

A raft of Aberdeen road closures have been announced as a result of a major cycling event in Aberdeen.

The Ovo Energy Tour Series is set to return to the streets of the city next month.

With the event taking place on Thursday May 16, a number of city centre streets will have closures in place.

Starting on Broad Street, cyclists will make their way down Upperkirkgate to Back Wynd, via Schoolhill – then use Little Belmont Street and Belmont Street to pull on to Union Street.

They will then tackle the straight of the city’s main thoroughfare before turning left on to Broad Street.

All the roads taken will be closed from 6am on race day until 1am the following morning, with the exception of Schoolhill between Blackfriars Street and Back Wynd, which will close at 11.15am and reopen at the same time.

Surrounding roads, such as King Street, Castle Street, Gaelic Lane and the Castlegate, will also close for the race.

A second order has been issued for the same period, stopping drivers from parking on either side of the Beach Boulevard between its junctions with Wales Street and Hanover Street, from 6pm on May 15 to 4pm on May 17.

Parking will also be banned on Union Terrace between its junctions with Union Street and Diamond Place, from 8pm on May 15 to 1am on May 17.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “We are delighted the Ovo Energy Tour Series is to return to Aberdeen.

“The 2017 and 2018 Tour Series events were outstanding.

“Aberdeen is a dynamic city which offers a great deal for both residents and visitors.

“We are making a concerted effort to raise the city’s profile through our ambitious events programme.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Bringing the OVO Energy Tour Series to Aberdeen will strengthen its position as a must-visit destination for high-profile cultural and sporting events.

“This leading cycling race is one of the first events in our ambitious summer programme and is part of our wider Aberdeen 365 Events Strategy, a City Centre Masterplan initiative, which will see events such as The OVO Energy Tour Series and Great Aberdeen Run bring the streets of Aberdeen to life”.